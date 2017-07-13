Two arrested in Stockton shooting death

Stockton police arrested two men on Thursday in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man earlier this month.
Alexis Roldan, a 19-year old-man, and Nicholas Banales, a 19-year-old man, face homicide charges in the July 5 shooting that happened the area of El Dorado Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Police were notified that a man was shot while driving at around 4 p.m. The victim then crashed his car into a nearby radiator and muffler shop. He died at the scene.
