Two arrests made in sex trafficking of minors in Stockton

Jimmy Macias (left) and Recardo Spivey (right), both 19, are under arrest in connection with the human trafficking of eight underage girls. (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

A pair of 19-year-old men are under arrest in connection with human trafficking eight underage girls, ranging in age from 14 to 17.

Stockton police made the arrest after a three-month investigation on the website Stockton.backpage.com, which led investigators to the eight girls.

Detectives arrested Jimmy Macias and Recardo Spivey, both 19 years of age. Both young men face several counts of human trafficking, police said.

Police report the investigation is still open, and those with any information related to it can call (209) 937-7224.

