Two Stockton teens shot, in 'critical condition'

Two Stockton teens are in the hospital after they were shot in a residential area on Santa Ines Court.

Police said both the teens are males, one is 13 years old and the other is 14 years old.

Police responded to a call of "shots fired" in the area. When they arrived, they found both victims awake. They were taken to an area hospital and are in "critical condition," according to police.

Police said they are investigating the shooting.

