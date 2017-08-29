Uncle arrested in death of 7-year-old in Stockton

Stockton police emblem. (Photo: ABC10)

A 7-year-old in Stockton has died and the child’s uncle is now under arrest, charged with child abuse resulting in death torture, police said.

Police arrived at a home along Hidden Grove Circle just after 4 a.m. Tuesday on report of a medical call involving a child.

Once inside the home police found the little girl and transported her to a nearby hospital where she died as a result of being abused, according to police.

Arthur Combs, 24, the child’s uncle has since been arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in his niece’s death.

