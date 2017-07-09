Warehouse fire closes surrounding streets in French Camp

French Camp Grain facility engulfed in flames. (Photo: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

Fire crews are continuing to battle a fire that has engulfed a warehouse at the French Camp Grain facility in French Camp.

San Joaquin sheriff’s deputies are helping divert traffic at the scene of the fire, while firefighters continue their work.

Three oil containers ruptured, soaking the building in a non-explosive, yet flammable material.

Firefighters from several agencies are helping extinguish the blaze, including French Camp, Lathrop, Manteca, Waterloo Montezuma, Woodbridge, Morada and Ripon fire departments.

Sheriff’s officials are asking the public to avoid the area of Harlan Road, which is closed from Lynn Avenue to Transportation Court.

South McKinley is closed from Wyman Road to about 100 yards north of Wyman.

No injuries have been reported.

