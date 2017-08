Stockton police emblem. (Photo: ABC10)

Stockton police have detained a 36-year-old man after a woman was found dead in a Stockton suburb Sunday morning.

Police were brought to Don Boriga Way around 9:45 a.m. where they found the woman's body dead at the scene, they said.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found with a trauma on her body, police said.

© 2017 KXTV-TV