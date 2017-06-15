Woman who returned wallet with $4,000 dies after being hit by car

Starla Beltran talks about the wallet she found and then returned that containted $4000. The Stockton bagel shop worker was killed early Monday morning after getting hit by a car after standing in the median of Highway 99 south of Lathrop Road.

Starla Beltran did the right thing.

In December 2015, the 23-year-old Stockton bagel shop worker stumbled upon a wallet containing $4,000.

At first she thought of keeping it to pay an old ambulance bill.

Then, she thought otherwise.

"He came through the door and started tearing up," Beltran told ABC10 News then.

Beltran was referring to Tony Sumahit. He had lost his wallet as he left the bagel shop. The money was meant for a down payment on a car, but later he changed his mind to not buy it.

"I told her I don't think I would have done what you did," Sumahit said.

Over a year-and-a-half later, early Monday morning just after midnight, Beltran died.

The CHP reported she was struck by a car on southbound Highway 99 south of Lathrop Road.

A witness had reported seeing a woman standing in the center divider before the accident. The driver was determined not to be under the influence, according to CHP.

Pending toxicology reports, CHP will determine if Beltran was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The family will only say Starla took a wrong turn in life.

They want her remembered for the positive things in her life.

"She was so funny. She could make anyone laugh. Just thinking about her now I just wish she was here," said Sarah Santiago, Starla's older sister. "She would be the one to cheer me up in all my hard times."

A funeral is set for this Saturday in Lathrop.

