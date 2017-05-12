Storage facility fire started by homeless

Fire truck (Photo: The Associated Press)

A storage facility was the scene of an overnight fire.

According to law enforcement on the scene, a locker at a storage facility in Roseville, along the 900 block of Orlando Avenue, caught fire Friday morning. The fire was immediately extinguished and no injuries were reported.

When police arrived on the scene, a number of homeless people were seen running away from the area. Police don't have a suspect in custody, but believe one of the homeless people started the fire because it is a popular place for them to sleep at night.

