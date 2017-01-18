KXTV
Storm causing power outages in Sacramento area

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 12:05 AM. PST January 19, 2017

There are currently over 416 outages in the Sacramento counties affecting more than 22,000 people, according to SMUD.

SMUD took to Twitter and continues to update people on what's happening on outages, repairs and etc.:

To check if power is on or off in your area click here.

The highest amount of people who were affected by the outages reached more than 78,000 people with the outages reaching over 450.

Stay with ABC10 for updated information for these outages.


