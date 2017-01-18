Storm causing power outages in Sacramento area

Power outage map from SMUD showing the Sacramento counties being affected by the storm. (Photo: SMUD.org)

There are currently over 416 outages in the Sacramento counties affecting more than 22,000 people, according to SMUD.

SMUD took to Twitter and continues to update people on what's happening on outages, repairs and etc.:

At 10:50 p.m. 486 outages, 27,660 customers out of power. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

At 10:30 p.m., 503 outages, 32,943 customers without power. Crews will be working through the night. Thanks for patience. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

As of 10 p.m. 482 outages affecting 36,809 customers. Thanks for patience on a long night. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

492 outages affecting 45,298 customers at 9:45. please stay away from many downed power lines. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

With wind decreasing, troubleshooters can make safer assessments of damage and bring more customers' power back. Thx for patience. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

474 outages affecting 49,000 customers at 8:55 p.m. Please stay away from downed power lines. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

At 8:25 p.m. 419 outages affecting 56,234 customers. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

# of outages climb to 318 but # of affected customers decreases to 52,000. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

With number of outages across county, we unfortunately can't supply estimated restoration times. Please stay safe. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

With outage map currently down, will provide over numbers here every 15 minutes. 251 outages, 77,406 customers without power. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

206 outages affecting 67,000 customers. Crews working hard to restore power. Appreciate people's patience. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

About 130 outages affecting 32,000 customers at 6 p.m. due to winds. Full complement of crews and troubleshooters working to restore power — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

We currently have 52 outages impacting approx. 3,500 customers. We appreciate everyone's patience while we work to make repairs. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

We will continue to work with all hands on deck 24/7 until all customers are restored. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/XSjoZPnrjR — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

The highest amount of people who were affected by the outages reached more than 78,000 people with the outages reaching over 450.

Stay with ABC10 for updated information for these outages.





