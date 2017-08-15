Stranded hikers rescued near Lake Sylvia

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office rescued two stranded hikers near Lake Sylvia Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post by the department, Lisa Tran and Sarah Pollo, both from the Sacramento area, were stranded on a cliff. The California Highway Patrol Air Operations was called for the the search and rescue mission due to the location of the hikers.
The rescue took nearly five hours. Nobody was injured.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
