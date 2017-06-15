Strangers supporting family of Rancho Cordova girl killed in crash

A memorial for Rancho Cordova girl Leah Callison covers the corner at Coloma Road and El Manto Drive. (Photo: KXTV)

Just as Facebook connects friends and families, it can also unite strangers around a cause.

12-year-old Leah Callison died Tuesday morning, at the intersection of Coloma Road and El Manto Drive in Rancho Cordova. A vehicle hit her while she was attempting to cross the street. The collision ultimately killed her.

When Janice "JD" Davis, who lives in Rancho Cordova, heard about the tragedy, she knew she had to do something.

"You know, there are some real benefits to social media," Davis told ABC10 on Thursday.

She heard about Callison's death on Facebook. That's also where she rallied troops of supporters - people who didn't personally know Callison's family - to come to their aid.

Through the Rancho Cordova Info Page, Davis organized a meal train for the family, providing them with dinners at least until mid-July. She posted about a YouCaring page she created to cover funeral and other unexpected costs, which has raised more than $2,150 so far.

"It's kind of hard not to get teary-eyed talking about it, but it just does your heart really good when you see the community come together for something like this," Davis said, tearing up.

She spoke with ABC10 in the kitchen of her friend Deana Davies' house, where Davies had made the meal for Callison's family that night.

Davies has two children just a few years younger than Leah was, including a 10-year-old daughter.

"I know it's going to be hard. I mean, how you plan for losing your little girl? It's not something you would ever think would happen, and I hope it never happens to me," Davies said, tears gathering in her eyes. "I just hope that they see everybody pulling together and know that, you know, that anything that they need, they can ask any of us that are involved, and we'll do it."

Davis helped organize a celebration of life for Leah. It's scheduled for 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, outside in the quad of W.E. Mitchell Middle School in Rancho Cordova, where Leah was a student.

Sgt. Tony Turnbull, speaking on behalf of the Rancho Cordova Police Department, said the initial incident report shows speed was a factor in the fatal crash. However, he said the investigation is still ongoing. Its completion will help determine whether the driver who hit Leah will face charges.

© 2017 KXTV-TV