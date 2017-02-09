Strongest in series of storms hits soggy California

The National Weather Service expects wind gusts later today, with the strongest winds for the northern Sacramento Valley. (Photo: Courtesy: National Weather Service)

The strongest of this week's drenching storms has moved ashore in Northern California, raising the risk of flooding and mudslides in the region of already soggy hillsides and swollen rivers.

Flood and wind warnings are in place again Thursday north of San Francisco, where residents along the Russian River have stacked sandbags to protect their properties.

The river overtopped its banks in some areas and flooded streets Wednesday, but it began to drop later in the day. The wine region community never dried out after damaging flooding during storms last month.

The National Weather Service is warning that the nearby Napa River could swell beyond flood stage by Thursday evening.

Southern California is getting a break from days of rain, but dense fog is making for treacherous driving and has led to flight delays at Los Angeles International Airport.

Slow start to storm, but heavy rain and wind still expected this afternoon for #NorCal. Strongest winds for northern Sac valley. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/9qoq8VcBFN — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 9, 2017

