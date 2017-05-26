Struggling to catch Polly the Peahen

The ABC10 information center is always looking at your news tips.

Thursday morning, we received an odd tip about a missing peacock.

This isn't just any peacock, it's a rare Peahen. We got word that the bird was spotted near a business plaza near the American River Drive in Sacramento.

That's where I met up with Celia Hung, business partner of Richard Esterman.

"It went missing a few weeks ago," Celia said. "She is very special to me."

The Peahen is a rare peafowl native to India. Celia raised it from a chick until it escaped.

"I put an ad on Craigslist and got a response," Celia said.

"First, someone saw it on craigslist," Esterman added.

The bird was spotted in several areas along the American River. Eventually someone spotted it near Watt Avenue at a business plaza.

The Peahen's name is Polly. It didn't take long to find her. Many of the employees at the business plaza had been feeding her.

"I can't believe we found her here," Celia exclaimed. "It is so far from my home."

Sacramento County Animal Control was nice enough to respond to Celia's call. Unfortunately the bird was too high for the animal control officer to catch with a net.

"I feel like I was given a great gift getting to see her again," Celia said. "I am just happy she is safe with people to feed her."

Animal control plans to set a large bird trap to catch Polly. It may take some time but, the bird seems to be in good health.

© 2017 KXTV-TV