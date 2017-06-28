Study: People don't want to see your vacation photos on social media

If you feel yourself rolling your eyes while scrolling through your co-worker's vacation photos on Facebook, you're not alone.

A new study by Aviva, an insurance company based in the U.K., surveyed 2,000 people and found nearly three quarters of social media users said they find it annoying when they see other people's vacation snaps online.

The most irritating image to users is "hotdog legs on the beach".

While most people take vacation to unplug from the daily grind, the break doesn't apply to posting online. Nearly 80 percent of social media users admit to posting while on vacation.

According to the study, 44 percent of people surveyed said they post pictures while on vacation to keep family and friends updated while about 20 percent admit posting photos to show off a location. Another 10 percent said they post vacation shots to make people at home jealous.

The study points out the dangers of posting to social media while away from home. Alerting people of your remote location may entice thieves to enter an empty house.

"The best time to post holiday pictures to social media is when you’re back home." said Adam Beckett, Propositions Director at Aviva in a press statement. "If you really can’t wait to share, then at least make sure you’re only posting to a closed circle of trusted friends and family.”

Last year, the dangers of posting on social media made headlines after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. The Paris police department pointed out, the reality star's social media habits may have tipped off the thieves.

The study found the most popular vacation posts on social media are views from the balcony, cultural landmarks and sight-seeing snaps, the first cocktail, people they have met on vacation, local dogs and cats, ‘hot dog’ legs on the beach and the local bartender.

