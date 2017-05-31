Study: Sacramento among worst cities to start career

(Photo: Andrew Zarivny/Thinkstock)

After college graduation most people in the United States are looking for a job to enter the workforce, but the capitol of California might not be the right place.

Sacramento was rated as the No. 3 worst place to start a career in the United States, according to a report released last week by consumer financial services company Bankrate.

The Bankrate report was based on research that scored 50 of the largest U.S. metro areas on a 50-point scale. Also, the analysis didn't just include employment opportunities, but affordability, lifestyle factors, grad job market and career potential.

The one California city that was even worse than Sacramento was San Bernardino, which was ranked last overall. Cities like San Jose (No. 7) and San Francisco (No. 10) were the only two California cities among the top 10 best cities.

The methodology of the Bankrate survey came from the analyzing of data from Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce, the U.S. Census, the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, in a WalletHub study a few weeks ago, Sacramento was ranked No. 59 out of 150 cities in best and worst places to live - the seventh California city on the list.

