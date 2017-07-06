Study: Sacramento is the 15th best city for recreation

Sacramento' American River Bike Trail is one of many bike-specific trails making California's capitol one of the best cycling destinations in America. (Photo: Sacramento Convention & Visitor's Bureau/Flickr Commons)

The capitol of California is a top spot in the country for recreation.

A new WalletHub study looked at the 100 largest U.S. cities and analyzed which had the best indoor and outdoor recreational activities with the best bang for your buck.

Researchers examined basic living costs, quality of the parks, the accessibility of entertainment and recreational facilities, as well as the weather.

Entertainment and recreational facilities include food festivals per capita, hiking trails per capita, fishing spots per capita, as well as number of music venues and restaurants. The study looked at cost factors such as the average price of an alcoholic beverage, median gym fee costs and movie costs. They also looked at the number of playgrounds per capita and the population share within walking distance of a park.

At No. 15, Sacramento ranked exceptionally high for weather and in the recreational and entertainment category.

The city scored just above Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia.

Orlando topped the list followed by San Diego and Las Vegas. Newark, New Jersey, and Irving, Texas, are at the bottom of the list.

According to WalletHub, Sacramento saves $20 million in health care because of the number of parks in close proximity to homes. Sacramento was one of four California cities to make top 25 on the list.

Stockton also made the list at number 39. While both Stockton and Sacramento ranked high in weather, both cities were poorly ranked for having high food prices.

