Study: Stockton is the 13th worst U.S. city to live in

Waterfront Stockton Reflection. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Stockton snagged a spot on an unpopular list.

The Central Valley city was ranked the 13th worst U.S. city to live in by financial news and opinion website, 24/7 Wall St.

The site looked at more than 550 cities that the U.S. Census Bureau reported as having populations of more than 65,000 residents in 2015. Researchers looked at data in nine categories: demography, economy, education, environment, health, housing, infrastructure, and leisure.

The study looked at details such as poverty and unemployment rates, as well as median household income adjusted for cost of living. Analysts also looked at quality of schools and the job market, weather and number of restaurants, bars, theaters and other recreational businesses.

In 2015, Stockton had a nearly 22 percent poverty rate and less than 18 percent of the population held a bachelor's degree, according to the study. There were also 1,352 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, which was more than three times the national violent crime rate at 373 incidents per 100,000 American residents.

Analysts found Stockton suffers from heavy air pollution, with good air quality on only 331 of the 365 days a year. In 2012, the city became the largest city to ever file for bankruptcy only to be outdone by Detroit the following year. Stockton also had a 9.6 percent unemployment rate in 2015, far higher than the 5.3 percent national rate.

Although the study notes that Stockton was one of the cities hardest hit in the 2007 mortgage crisis, it's well on its way to recovery. San Joaquin county is experiencing an influx of people migrating to the area and Stockton is currently seeing the fastest growing rent in the country.

Stockton isn't new to landing in the rankings of national lists. Check other ways the city has gained attention over the past few years below:

