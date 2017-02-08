OAKLAND, CA - JULY 22: A bud grows on a marijuana plant at Oaksterdam University July 22, 2009 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2009 Getty Images)

A UC Davis study found harmful mold and bacteria on medical cannabis samples and warns immune-compromised patients of the dangers of lung infection from smoking, vaping or inhaling aerosolized cannabis.

Researchers tested 20 samples obtained from Northern California dispensaries, finding “a tremendous diversity of microorganisms”, including many that cause lung infections, according to a UC Davis news release.

Doctors routinely warn patients with impaired immune systems to avoid plants and some raw foods to reduce risk of infection from soil-dwelling organisms, but at the same time, patients' use of medical cannabis is on the rise, said George Thompson III, associate professor of clinical medicine at UC Davis in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology and an author of the study.

Based on the microorganisms found on the cannabis samples, the study’s authors “strongly advise patients to avoid it.” Researchers note that although medical cannabis has been legalized in many states, it is not federally regulated and dispensaries are not held to standards of safety control.

Medical cannabis is used to relieve nausea, pain and lack of appetite. The researchers did not know if eating cannabis in baked goods was safe, but indicated it was “probably a better option,” on the premise that the prolonged high temperatures involved in baking would likely kill the harmful microorganisms.

Lead study author Joseph Tuscano, a professor of internal medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology at UC Davis, became interested in potential risks of medical cannabis when a patient using aerosolized cannabis developed a rare and incurable fungal infection.

The dispensary had told the patient that inhaling the product as a mist was safer than smoking, which Tuscano disputes.

More studies are underway to “further refine the significance of the findings,” the news release said.

