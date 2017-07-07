Summer is spider season in the Sacramento region

Spider at UC Davis. (Photo: ABC10)

If you’ve noticed more spiders outside during this summer, you’re not alone.

Insect experts with the University of California Davis tell ABC10, this time of year is peak season for spiders to be outside.

During the summer months, there is more food outside for eight-legged creatures to eat and July is peak season for breeding, which is why you’ll notice more spiders out this time of year than others.

There are more than 400 species of spiders in Northern California, according to Dr. Steven Heydon with the UC Davis Department of Entomology.

Heydon has worked at the Bohart Museum at UC Davis for 27 years. He is a Senior Museum Scientist in the museum that studies and records insects.

The most common kinds of spiders in the Sacramento region are jumping spiders, cellar spiders, black widows, wolf spiders and tarantulas.

The museum estimates it has about 8 million species of insects including between 30,000 and 40,000 specimens.

