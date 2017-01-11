Surprise costs of driving through high water

Ramiro Johnson pushing his car after stalling out on Clay Station Road near Herald.

Many drivers experienced the aftermath of heavy rains on Wednesday. Roads throughout the valley were closed due to flooding, but some travelers ignored the warning signs posted by county maintenance crews.

As a result, some of those driver found themselves stalled out in the middle of a water filled road.

“Yesterday it was a lot worse. Up to my window. I thought I could make it,” said Ramiro Johnson is one of the many drivers whose cars stalled out in high waters on Clay Station Road in Herald.

Locals say Dry Creek normally stays true to its name, dry, but Wednesday's waters from the creek breached the bridge and flowed higher than the bumper on Ramiro Johnson’s Honda Civic.

“If I can’t get my car started I will be late to work," Johnson said.

The deceiving waters got the best many drivers who ignored the flood signs and road closures.

In a mechanic shop just a few miles from Johnsons' water logged Honda, mechanic Mike Herren explained what happens when you treat your vehicle like a boat.

"When you go fast in high water, your tires shoot that water past the splash guards under your car. It can get sucked into you air intake and the car won’t run,” Herren said.

Flood damaged car repairs can be costly. Herren says if water touches your bumper. Your car’s engine and electrical system is in jeopardy.

If you want to avoid a costly mechanic bill… don't ignore the signs of high water.

