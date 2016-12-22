Surrendered pup finds new home

Front Street Animal Shelter was able to match a dog with with a new owner after its previous owner had to surrender the dog because her nursing home doesn't allow them. (Photo: Courtesy: Front Street Animal Shelter)

A shelter dog has found a new family. And rather quickly, too.

After his 92-year-old owner was forced to surrender him in order to go to a nursing home, Sir Blacky was matched with a new owner within a day.

On Wednesday, Front Street Animal Shelter shared the story on Facebook about Sir Blacky, a 12-year-old Chihuahua pug mix. That post was shared nearly 20,00 times with over 500,000 views.

The shelter said the woman who had to give up her dog is heartbroken and prayed her pup would find a new home. The new owners plan to work with Sir Blacky's previous owner for visits.

Check out the original post:

