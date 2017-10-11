Surrounding fires causing smokey, 'unhealthy' conditions across valley

(Photo: ABC10)

The air quality early Wednesday morning is ‘unhealthy’ for Sacramento, Davis, Woodland, Vacaville and areas north and west.

Other spots that are ‘unhealthy’ are Grass Valley and areas north.

Winds from the southwest have moved some of that smoke from the Napa Valley into the Sacramento Valley.

Later today, winds will shift and move from the north to the northeast at 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 to 40 mph.

There are high fire dangers again today. The combination of the gusty winds, low afternoon humidity values and dry fuel will cause for more fire concerns.

If a fire does occur, it could spread rapidly.

There is a Red Flag Warning in place from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Thursday.

