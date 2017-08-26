Surviving the Wild West: California Preparedness Day in Old Sacramento

The California Office of Emergency Services held its 12th annual California Emergency Preparedness day Saturday in Old Sacramento.

California is prone to many types of natural disasters like earthquakes, flooding and wildfires. The event was meant to be educational and interactive.

Sacramento Metro Firefighters showed people how they use the jaws of life, EMT’s showed people how to administer CPR, and PG&E showed people how to safely get out of a car when a power line falls on it.

The event was free and open to the public.

© 2017 KXTV-TV