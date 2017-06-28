Suspect and deputy identified in Tuesday's shooting

Nicory Spann mugshot. (Photo: Courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff)

The suspect and deputy involved in Tuesday evening's shooting have been identified.

On Tuesday, June 28, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Ladwig was shot by Nicory Marquis Spann, 27, of Sacramento, in the face during an altercation near Watt Avenue and I-80. Spann was arrested later in the evening after fleeing the scene.

Spann was arrested and charged with attempted murder on a peace officer, and was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is currently ineligible for bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on Thursday, June 29.

Ladwig is a four year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department and is currently assigned to Regional Transit. He is currently in stable condition with major facial injuries.

On Wednesday morning, Regional Transit tweeted that service disruption near the scene of the crime is over.

The service disruption at Watt I-80 is over. SacRT's light rail service on the blue line is operating on a normal schedule. — Regional Transit (@RideSacRT) June 28, 2017

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Ladwig called in a report of a suspect, eventually identified as Spann, fighting with him at the RT stop near Watt Avenue and I-80 in North Highlands. Shortly after the initial radio transmission, Ladwig reported he had been shot.

The Sheriff’s helicopter was overhead immediately, and saw Spann run into a Red Roof Inn on Watt Avenue. A perimeter was immediately set-up around the motel and the suspect was eventually arrested.

The initial investigation shows the deputy made contact with Spann on the lower platform of the Regional Transit station. Unprovoked, Spann violently attacked Ladwig and at some point during the fight, Spann was able to get the deputy’s gun and fired two shots. One of the shots struck the deputy in the face.

