Suspect armed with gun killed in officer-involved shooting

An armed man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in Grass Valley, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 1300 block of Brookview Drive regarding a disturbance between a mother and son. Deputies say they were told the son was under the influence of alcohol and physically assaulted his mother.

Upon arrival, deputies at the scene were confronted by 35-year-old Dustin Kirk, of Grass Valley, who had a firearm. The deputies then engaged Kirk, discharged their handguns and killed him, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

The two deputies who were involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave pending investigation.

