Suspect arrested following fatal shooting at gas station

A man has been arrested and charged by authorities following a fatal shooting on El Camino Avenue in Sacramento.
On Thursday at approximately 5:30 p.m., detectives from the Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau say they located Jonathan Pierce, 19, in Oakland, and charged him with the murder of 23-year-old Patrick Domingo.
Initially on Dec. 12, the Sheriff’s Communication Center received a report of a male bleeding from head in the 2100 block of El Camino Avenue at Beacon Gas Station in Sacramento.
Upon arrival, deputies located Domingo in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was unresponsive but still breathing and had a faint pulse at the time, before Sacramento Metro Fire transported Domingo to a local hospital where he later died.
Detectives believe the shooting occurred during a failed marijuana deal, and later identified Pierce as the suspect and charged him Thursday.
Pierce is scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on Jan. 3.
