Suspect arrested in connection to the death of CHP officer

Mugshot of Alberto Quiroz who was arrested in connection to CHP Officer Chellew's death. (Photo: CHP)

A suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection to the death of California Highway Patrol Officer Lucas Chellew.

CHP said the suspect is Alberto Quiroz, 26, of Sacramento. Officers believe Quiroz was riding the motorcycle Chellew was pursuing when he crashed on Wednesday night. Chellew was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center where he died.

Quiroz was charged with felony evading, felony vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony resisting arrest.

His bail is set at $60,000 and his court appearance date will be Friday at 1:30 p.m.





