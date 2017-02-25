Suspect arrested in deaths of California pastor, 2 grandsons

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

A suspect in the deaths of a California pastor and her two adult grandsons has been arrested in Mississippi.

Media outlets report 52-year-old Jerod Michael Watson was arrested Friday in Biloxi (buh-LUX'-ee) on panhandling charges.

Watson is wanted for the slayings of Christine Lucas, 68; Marquise Brown, 23; and James Ferrell, 20.

Sacramento police say Lucas' daughter, Twanna Lucas, came home Oct. 15 to find her two sons and her mother dead in a local housing complex.

Police say Twanna Lucas was in a relationship with Watson; they didn't say how they linked him to the deaths. They issued a felony warrant charging Watson with homicide.

Christine Lucas served as pastor at Gloryland Revival Center International Ministries with her husband, John Lucas, according to the affiliated Faith Ministries International Network's website.

