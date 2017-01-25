Suspect arrested in Vacaville 34-year-old cold case homicide

A suspect has been arrested in a 34-year-old Vacaville cold case homicide.
According to a press release from the Vacaville Police Department, an arrest has been made in the 34-year-old murder case of De Anna Lynn Johnson.
Marvin Ray Markle, 51, was arrested for Johnson's murder. A formal press conference is scheduled for later this morning to announce the charges.
