Suspect arrested in Vacaville 34-year-old cold case homicide

Photo of victim De Anna Lynn Johnson. (Photo: Courtesy Vacaville Police Department)

A suspect has been arrested in a 34-year-old Vacaville cold case homicide.

According to a press release from the Vacaville Police Department, an arrest has been made in the 34-year-old murder case of De Anna Lynn Johnson.

Marvin Ray Markle, 51, was arrested for Johnson's murder. A formal press conference is scheduled for later this morning to announce the charges.

Stay with ABC10 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 KXTV