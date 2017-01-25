KXTV
Suspect arrested in Vacaville 34-year-old cold case homicide

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 8:40 AM. PST January 25, 2017

A suspect has been arrested in a 34-year-old Vacaville cold case homicide. 

According to a press release from the Vacaville Police Department, an arrest has been made in the 34-year-old murder case of De Anna Lynn Johnson. 

Marvin Ray Markle, 51, was arrested for Johnson's murder. A formal press conference is scheduled for later this morning to announce the charges. 

Stay with ABC10 as more information becomes available.

 

