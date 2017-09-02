Suspect arrested in violent attack on two children, ex-girlfriend

The Sacramento Police Department are searching for this 23-year-old man believed to have assaulted two minors. (Photo: Sac PD)

The Sacramento man suspected of brutally beating his a woman and two kids with a hammer was arrested Saturday in Winnemucca, Nevada after jumping off an Amtrak train and hiding overnight in a shed, police said.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, Deandre Chaney Jr., 23, attacked his ex-girlfrined and two children—a 7-year-old girl and a 8-year-old boy—with a hammer Friday inside of a home in South Sacramento. Police officials later searched an Amtrak train headed eastbound after receiving reports Chaney was onboard.

Chaney reportedly ran from the train station and jumped a fence near the Winnemucca Indian Colony in Nevada.

According to officials, Sacramento PD traced Chaney's cell phone location and he was found by Winnemucca police hiding inside of a shed wrapped up in tarp.

The three victims are listed in serious to critical condition. Police officials told ABC10 that the 7-year-old girl is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Chaney was taken into custody and booked into the Humboldt County Jail.

