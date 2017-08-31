Suspect at large after elderly woman sexually assualted in Citrus Heights

(composite sketch of the suspect)

Police in Citrus Heights are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect after an elderly woman was sexually assaulted Thursday.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., the sexual assault occurred the 7100 Block of Wonner Way in Citrus Heights. The incident, which officers were able to confirm happened, occurred inside the woman's home before the suspect fled on foot, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his early 30’s, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 140 pounds. He had long brown hair tied into a pony tail with brown eyes and was clean shaven.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt without sleeves and white basketball style shorts with green trim.

If you have any information, contact the Citrus Heights Police Department at (916) 727-5500.

© 2017 KXTV-TV