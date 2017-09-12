Suspect drives through police gate, attacks homeowner during officer-Involved shooting

The scene of a K-9 stabbing. (Photo: Courtesy: SPD)

A Sacramento Police K-9 was injured during an officer-involved shooting Monday night after a reckless driving suspect took officers on a chase through north Sacramento before getting arrested, police officials said.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, an officer spotted a man just before 9:30 p.m. driving a pick-up truck recklessly on Marysville Boulevard near Del Paso Heights. The suspect drove towards the William J.Kinney Police station, rammed into the closed metal gate and later hit a parked patrol car.

The driver continued in his truck, eventually driving out of the station's parking lot onto Rosalind Street, where he drove into the front gate of a home, police said. The suspect fled on foot and was shortly caught by K-9 officer, Reno.

During his struggle with the K-9, an officer shot the suspect in the leg. The suspect fled, again, jumping over a fence into the front yard of a home.





The suspect assaulted the homeowner with a metal pipe, entered the home and left the owner outside, police said. A short time later, the suspect tried to take the homeowner's vehicle, but the two got into a fight. Officers were alerted to the fight and arrested the suspect.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Reno, the K-9 officer, was taken to veterinarian hospital and is expected to survive. In early reports, police said Reno was stabbed by the suspect, but later confirmed they were unsure what caused the k-9's injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916)264-5471.

