Suspect in Sacramento triple homicide arrested in Mississippi

Suspect Jerod Watson who was wanted in a triple homicide case in Sacramento was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi on Friday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police investigated that the 52-year-old was reportedly responsible for killing 68-year-old Christine Lucas, 23-year-old Marquise Brown, and 20-year-old James Ferrell.

The triple murder incident happened back in October 15, 2016 on the 700 block of Broadway.

The date is undetermined, but Watson will be extradited back to California.

