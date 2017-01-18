Suspect in teacher's murder likely traveled out of state

Tempe police have released two photos of Caleb Bartels, who is wanted in connection with the Jan. 15, 2017, murder of a 26-year-old Mesa schoolteacher, authorities say. (Photo: Tempe Police Department)

Tempe police say the family of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old Mesa schoolteacher has been cooperating with the investigation, and detectives believe he may have traveled out of state.

Police on Tuesday night released a second photo of Caleb Bartels, who is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Ryne Zahner early Sunday. Officers heard shots fired about 4 a.m. northeast of Mill Avenue and Baseline Road and soon found Zahner dead of gunshot wounds in his own backyard.

Police said they also believe that Bartels, 27, may have traveled to Sacramento, Calif., Reno, Nev., and/or Beaverton, Ore., in the days since the shooting.

Bartels is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

He is described as 165 pounds and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes. He was believed to be driving a 2007 silver Pontiac Grand Prix, Arizona license plate number BSK8972.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311 or submit an online tip.

