Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

Police lights.

A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday evening in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., a perimeter was set up near 50th Ave and Bellini Way after police say a bail bondsmen was trying to contact someone within a residence and they did not want to come out.

As police entered the home, a suspect was shot and later transported to the hospital. The condition of the suspect is unknown while the officer who was involved in the shooting was not injured, police said.

The streets are currently closed to traffic due to investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 as more information is released.

