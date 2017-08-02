Suspect killed in shootout with Yuba County deputies was convicted felon

(33-year-old Mark Anthony Sanchez, originally of Gilroy, has been identified as the suspect involved in the shooting, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.)

A suspect who died after allegedly engaging in gunfire with two Yuba County Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday has been identified by authorities.

33-year-old Mark Anthony Sanchez, originally of Gilroy, has been identified as the suspect involved in the shooting, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office. Sanchez, according to authorities, was previously a convicted felon that had served time in California for multiple violent felonies including carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to burglary and possession of stolen property.

Sanchez also had two active warrants out of Gilroy for robbery and disturbing the peace at the time of his death on Tuesday.

Officers initially responded the 9000 block of Marysville Road in Oregon House, about 22 miles northeast of Yuba City, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials had received reports of a dispute occurring at a marijuana grow involving Sanchez who was reportedly armed with a gun. Authorities say Sanchez was living and working as a caretaker at the location.

Upon arrival, Sanchez was seen by deputies and fled on foot. After a short pursuit, Sanchez was seen running toward a trailer located on the property. Two deputies entered the home, while one deputy covered the back. Sanchez proceeded to fire upon the deputies who entered the home, hitting both multiple times, while they also exchanged fire, officials said.

The deputy in the back of the home then entered and removed the injured deputies before SWAT entered the residence. Upon entry, officials say SWAT members located Sanchez who was deceased and had suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

At this time, it's unknown if the gunshot wounds were a result of the deputies firing their weapons or if they were self-inflicted. An autopsy to determine official cause of death for Sanchez is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The two injured deputies were airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment. They are both listed in fair condition and expected to make a full recovery. One is a 14-year veteran of the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, while the other is a 10-year veteran.

