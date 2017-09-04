Suspect takes officers on chase after stabbing a man, police say

A man took Sacramento deputies on a chase Monday morning from Rancho Cordova to Davis after he allegedly stabbed someone, sheriff officials said.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, the suspect stabbed a man multiple times in the area of Howe Avenue and Hurley Way. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

The suspect, an unidentified man in his 30s, fled the area and was later spotted by sheriff's deputies in Rancho Cordova.

The chase ended in Davis without further incident.

