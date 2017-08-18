Suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run found blocks away from crash site

The suspect vehicle in a Thursday night hit and run that killed a 15-year-old Sacramento boy was located Friday near the scene of the crash, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The car, a 2006 Buick LaCrosse, was found two blocks away from the crash site on Venture Oaks Way. According to CHP spokesman Chad Hertzell, the car was involved in a carjacking on Del Paso Boulevard less than 24 hours before the hit and run.

According to CHP, the victim, Jamari Moore, was riding his bike down El Centro Road near Leona Circle around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a driver. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The LaCrosse was impounded and is being checked for DNA and fingerprints.

If you have any information regarding this accident, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (916) 443-HELP.

