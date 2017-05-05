Suspect who attempted to escape police custody dies from injuries

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

A suspect who attempted to escape police custody has died from injuries sustained during his attempted escape.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, deputies were called to a residence in the North Highlands on Thursday, May 4, for a report of the suspect violating a restraining order of his estranged wife.

The suspect, who was also wanted as a parolee-at-large, was taken into custody without incident. However, while being transported to Sacramento County Jail, the suspect kicked out the rear window of the patrol car, and jumped out of the window while the car was moving.

During his attempted escape, the suspect hit his head on the ground, resulting in a major head injury. He was transported to a hospital for his injuries, but died Friday, May 5. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released by the sheriff's department.

