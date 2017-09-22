Suspects wanted in south Sacramento gas station murder arrested in Mexico

Mugshot of Rodolfo Zavala, wanted for murder. (Photo: Courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

After months of searching, two suspects wanted in the murder of a south Sacramento gas station attendant were found in Mexico and extradited to the United States for booking, sheriff's officials said.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Rodolfo Zavala, 24, and Ramon Zavala, 16, were located by the FBI and Mexican Government officials on September 20 and sent to the U.S. the following day. A third suspect in the shooting, 40 -year-old Alexander Lopez, was arrested in July for his role in the fatal shooting.

On July 25, the sheriff's department received a call just before 10:30 p.m. regarding a shooting at the Chevron Gas Station on Florin Road. When deputies arrived, they located 20-year-old Simranjit Singh lying on the pavement with gun shot wounds to his upper body. Despite life-saving efforts, Singh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's officials said that one of the employees at the gas station got into an argument with the suspects who were loitering in the parking lot. The employee went inside to call 911.

After his coworker went inside, Singh approached the suspects. One of the men pulled out a gun and started firing, sheriff's officials said. Singh was struck multiple times in the upper body.

It's unclear which of the three suspects fired the fatal shots.

Rodolfo and Ramon were booked into the Sacramento County Jail and Juvenile Detention Facility, respectively. Both were arrested for murder and are ineligible for bail.

© 2017 KXTV-TV