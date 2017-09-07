Suspects wanted in Walgreen's Pharmacy robbery

Photos of Walgreen's robbery suspects. (Photo: Courtesy: Elk Grove Police Department)

The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a recent robbery.

According to a press release from the Elk Grove Police Department, the robbery happened just at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Walgreen's located at 7299 Laguna Blvd.

The two suspects jumped the counter of the pharmacy, grabbed an undisclosed amount of medication and fled on foot. The suspects were last seen running towards a nearby apartment complex, but never found.

Both suspects are described as adult black men. One is believed to be in his 20's, roughly 6 feet tall and thin, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white shoes. The second suspect is believed to be in his 30's, just under 6 feet tall with a stocky build . He was wearing a blue jacket, black sweat pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Communications Center at (916) 714-5115 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

© 2017 KXTV-TV