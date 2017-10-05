Suspicious death being investigated in Butte County

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

An investigation has begun surrounding a suspicious death, said the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, at approximately 9 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call reporting suspicious activity in the Crystal Pines Road area in Ororville.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a man who was dead and due to the suspicious nature of his death they have launched an investigation.

The investigation is in it's early stages so if you have any information regarding the incident, contact the sheriff office's investigation unit at (530) 538-7671.

