Suspicious death ruled a 'homicide' in Butte County

After further investigation surrounding a suspicious death the Butte County Sheriff's Office has ruled it a homicide.

On Thursday, at approximately 9 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call reporting suspicious activity in the Crystal Pines Road area in Ororville.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a man who was dead and due to the suspicious nature of his death they launched an investigation ruling it now a homicide.

Detectives have identified the victim as John Prater, 35, of Oroville.

The investigation is in it's early stages so if you have any information regarding the incident, contact the sheriff office's investigation unit at (530) 538-7671.

