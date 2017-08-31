Sutter County issues extreme heat warning for next few days

sun on blue sky with clouds (Photo: AlinaMD)

The high temperatures heading through the Labor Day weekend has caused an extreme heat warning to be issued for the next few days in Sutter County.

In hopes of preventing heat stress, officials are advising people to stay cool and stay hydrated.

Also, make sure you're drinking water often, try to stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day, wear light colored and loose-fitting clothes, try to avoid unnecessary hard work or activities and more.

So remember don't over exhaust yourself and stay cool.

