Butte, Sutter and Yuba counties allowing residents to return home

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2015 Getty Images)

Residents of Butte, Sutter and Yuba counties may now return home.

The respective counties' evacuation order concerning the Oroville Dam emergency spillway has been downgraded to an evacuation advisory as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Any resident displaced by the evacuation may return home at 1:45 p.m.; however all residents are advised to maintain a heightened level of awareness," Yuba County's Office of Emergency Services posted on Facebook.

