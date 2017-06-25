Swimmer rescued by helicopter after being swept down river from Emerald Pools

(Courtesy: CHP - Valley Division)

A swimmer was rescued via helicopter by California Highway Patrol after being swept down river from Emerald Pools on Saturday in Nevada County.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, CHP received a call for assistance regarding a man that had been swept down river from Emerald Pools by the fast moving water.

Officials on a CHP helicopter were eventually able to rescue 25-year-old Kalani Tuiono by using a rescue basket. The device was hoisted down from the helicopter to a rock that Tuiono was sitting on in the middle of the river, which safely removed him from the area.

Remarkably, he only suffered minor scratches and abrasions.

