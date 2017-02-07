Syrian family lands in Sacramento after executive order temporarily restrained

Taken by Annie Di Grazia

At around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Sacramento welcomed a family of Syrian refugees.

This Syrian family was one of the first to enter the U.S. since Judge James Robart temporarily restrained President Trump's executive order on immigration.

The family was supposed to arrive the week President Trump signed the order, but they were stuck in Syria. The mother of the family had two brothers who had made it to the U.S. six months ago. The two men told ABC10 they thought they were never going to see their sister, brother-in-law, niece and two nephews again.

Once the family came down the escalator at the baggage claim area of Sacramento International Airport, they ran to each other, embraced, and cried.

World Relief was the agency that helped bring the family to the U.S.

World Relief Sacramento Field Office Director Kirt Lewis said he was happy to be part of the reunion. Lewis told ABC10 they are hoping the temporary restraint on the executive order will be permanent.

