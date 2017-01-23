Tattoo artist gets heat after post about women goes viral

Benji Wilson, posted controversial comments on Fcaebook about women after the Women's March in Sacramento.

A Sacramento tattoo artist's controversial Facebook post about women is going viral.

Benji Wilson, who is an independent contractor at Emerald Tattoo & Piercing, wrote this on his personal Facebook page after the Women's March in Sacramento on Saturday:

"Yeah I just woke up and saw the Women's March crap. Listening to them complain and gripe about this and that. I'm so tired of everyone feeling 'entitled' to a better life."

In a second post, Wilson adds:

"'Woman's rights' has led to the downfall of modern society. Because the job market is now flooded. There is no more men working to provide for their families while the the woman takes care of the home and children. Wages go down because there's more competition for good jobs. Woman are detached from traditional qualities. I can't even find a girlfriend who knows how to cook these days... For the most part, woman are particularly worthless in a homemaking environment now. They work their jobs, come home, and sit on the couch and watch TV while kids are hungry and wearing the same dirty socks they wore yesterday because mom doesn't know how to do laundry. But it's cool, all the dads will puck up the slack, right...I'm not just saying this. I've literally seen this first hand my entire adult life. Woman don't need more freedoms. They need to get back to their roots."

After the post, Wilson, his pregnant fiance, and all the employees of the tattoo parlors started receiving hate mail. The business's Yelp page was hit by dozens of angry reviews and on social media, many called for a boycott of the tattoo parlor's three locations.

Maile Bruns, the co-owner and marketing manager of the business said they were so hurt, especially because everything they've tried to do for the community.

Burns showed ABC10's Frances Wang news articles of their Christmas toy drives and other charity events.

The shop is no stranger to headlines and lots of attention, but that attention has always been positive until now.

Adele Sakler is a former client of Wilson's. She's one of many who were offended and upset by the comments. Sakler is a lesbian woman who was part of Saturday's March.

"I want a woman who can cook a hot meal," Sakler said of his post, in shock. "Are you in the 1950s?"

Sakler said she thinks of Wilson as a nice man and an incredibly talented artist, but will no longer go back to him for tattoos.

"I'm happy with my four tattoos, but I can't get down with someone who has sexist, mysgonistic views," Sakler said. "I'm not going to support my own oppression. If you're friends with your clients, you should watch what you way. You don't want to bite the hands that feeds you."

Wilson said he wasn't thinking seriously when he made the comments.

"I am absolutely sorry for offending anyone. It was never my intention to hurt people," Wilson said. "It was meant to be a goof on my side. I've learned that lesson."

"He's the problem, not the shop," Sakler said. "But they're saying 'That's OK what he said.' I think it's wrong."

Even with the differences in opinions and viewpoints over this controversial matter, all parties agree that combating hate with more hate is not the answer.

"To be honest, it was frightening to watch such hateful speech that's been coming at us. As a business, we try to keep our views and opinions out of it," Bruns said. "If you want to talk about the Women's March, we are fighting for equal rights and freedom of speech. To do so in a hateful way [like hate messages], I don't think it's right."

Sakler added that she also doesn't agree with the hateful messages thrown at the business, but she said she will still boycott.

The tattoo shop wants to turn this negative into a positive.

They plan on donating their next community event's proceeds to a local women's rights organization.

Copyright 2016 KXTV