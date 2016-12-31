NYE taxi drivers: Keeping drunk folks off the street

Sacramento taxi drivers are upset about a new test that examines English, math proficiencies (Photo: FILE - Patrick Walker/News10)

If you have had a little too much to drink on New Year's Eve don't get behind the wheel. Taxi, Uber, Lyft, RT and other options are available in Sacramento to prevent accidents and DUI. These people spend the whole night making sure everyone is okay while making a buck or two.

Clark.com wrote an article on some of the unspoken rules of getting into a taxi, Uber or Lyft

One of the biggest things to remember is: time is money. The more you make a driver wait the more money they loose. They make their living off of driving and don't make money until you get inside the car.

Another tip to remember is to communicate with your driver. If you are in a location that is difficult to find-call or text. And if your destination is not easy, help them out and be vocal and courteous, they probably have never been there before.

Don't forget to tip or rate the driver. That is a large part of their earnings and is important to each driver. Remember if you are in Uber or Lyft the driver can rate you too so be mindful.

These are 'no-brainers' but when tipsy try to remember, don't have sex in the car, don't throw up, don't slam the door and don't commmit any crimes.

