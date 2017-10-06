Team Parent Wins

Football

Team parents are the backbone of their child’s team. You know all the rules. You know all the kids. You’re a nutritious snack ninja. Let us count the ways you keep it all running smoothly.

First—always first—food. Team parents bring the best snacks. You keep it fresh, but healthy.

Those snacks got the team like via GIPHY Don’t forget about those fab organizational skills. You send the emails with all the info the team needs to make it to practice and beyond. via GIPHY You plan the best team parties—no, seriously, you do. via GIPHY You are that lucky team’s biggest booster. Go team go! via GIPHY Your team deserves the best—that’s why you do it all. Creating a team store through Athletics Unlimited, your team can fundraise and create a team store chock full of custom and branded gear. via GIPHY And you look good while doing all it all. via GIPHY Those other team parents could take some notes from you. via GIPHY

